Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Picks up 81 yards
Lindsay rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries and added 20 yards on three catches during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.
Lindsay continues to be the biggest spark in this Denver offense, but he has yet to top 15 touches in a game since his Week 1 debut. Part of the issue Sunday was the team falling behind big just before halftime. Still, it appeared that the Broncos abandoned the run with still plenty of time to spare. Expect Denver to try to get back to the basics on Sunday against the Rams as Lindsay's 5.8 yards per carry is too good to keep on the shelf. The problem might be that the Rams offense can force Denver to pass more than it ought to while playing from behind.
