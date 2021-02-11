Lindsay (hip/knee) indicated Wednesday that the Broncos' signing of Melvin Gordon last offseason affected his approach during the 2020 season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. "I was in battle mode. Everything caught me off guard with [Gordon] coming in. You can burn yourself out like that," Lindsay said.

Perhaps Lindsay was pressing too hard to prove his value, but injuries also seemingly played a role in his reduced output in 2020. After breaking the 1,000-yard rushing threshold in both of his first two NFL seasons, Lindsay sat out five games during the most recent campaign to finish with 530 scrimmage yards and one total touchdown. He dealt with myriad injuries, including a hip/knee issue that kept the 26-year-old inactive Weeks 16 and 17. Defenses were also able to key in on Lindsay as a rusher, with Gordon serving as the clear No. 1 pass-catching back. Lindsay said that he's going to take a different mental approach in 2021, but it remains unclear whether he'll stay with the organization. He's a restricted free agent this offseason, while Gordon is on the books for 2021 but could face a potential suspension to begin the season due to a DUI arrest that occurred in mid-October.