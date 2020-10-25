Lindsay is being evaluated for a concussion after heading to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Prior to exiting Sunday's contest late in the second quarter, Lindsay had logged nine carries for 79 yards. If he's unable to return following halftime, added touches will be available for Melvin Gordon.
