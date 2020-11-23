Lindsay carried the ball 16 times for 82 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins.
He produced nearly identical volume numbers to Melvin Gordon, who gained 84 yards on 15 carries, but it was Gordon who scored the Broncos' only two TDs of the afternoon. The duo will likely have a much tougher time finding running room in Week 12 against a Saints defense that just held Todd Gurley to 29 scrimmage yards.
