Lindsay carried the ball four times for 20 yards during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore before being ejected in the second quarter, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Lindsay got into a scrum at the bottom of a fumble pile and appeared to have taken some jabs at the Ravens. His ejection was a killer for Denver, which has leaned heavily on the rookie after his 213 total yards through the season's first two games. Don't expect the showing of immaturity to place Lindsay too firmly in the doghouse. The Broncos depend on the rookie, not only as a runner and pass-catcher, but as a returner on special teams.