Lindsay rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and added 17 yards on three receptions during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City.

Lindsay put the Broncos up early, plowing ahead for a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Sunday marked career highs in touches and total yardage for the rookie as Denver provided him with more than 15 touches for the first time since Week 1. Part of Sunday's usage can be explained by noting the absence of Royce Freeman (ankle), but -- as he is carrying the ball at 5.7 yards per clip-- it is worth wondering why Lindsay isn't given the ball more. His impressive rookie season will come up against a wall next Sunday as Denver hosts a Texans run defense surrendering just 3.6 yards per carry.