Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Ready for more targets
Lindsay is excited for his role in the passing game, noting that teammate Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) helped him work on route running during the offseason, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
There's been a lot of talk about Royce Freeman taking more carries -- something that wouldn't necessarily hurt Lindsay's workload if he were to bump Devontae Booker out of the passing-down role. It's difficult for two players to maintain fantasy value in a backfield that allots regular snaps to three RBs, but it's much easier using a two-way split. Lindsay has the raw tools -- speed and agility -- to thrive as a pass catcher, but he managed just 6.9 YPR and 5.1 YPT last season, dropping five of 47 targets in the process. Meanwhile, Booker accounted for 51 targets, 34 carries and 316 offensive snaps in 16 games, averaging 7.2 YPR and 5.4 YPT. With a year of experience and now a clean bill of health, Lindsay may prove to be the better option for passing downs in 2019.
