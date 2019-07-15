Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Ready to go
Lindsay (right wrist) feels good to go in advance of training camp, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. "In my mind I'm ready," Lindsay noted Monday. "I'm 100 percent."
The running back did, however, acknowledge that Denver's coaches and training staff will determine the amount of reps he takes once camp opens up Thursday. The 24-year-old joined the Broncos last season as an undrafted free agent, but the 5-foot-8, 190-pounder emerged as the team's lead back in 2018, en route to logging 192 carries for 1,037 yards and nine rushing TDs to go along with 35 catches for 241 yards and a receiving score. Lindsay heads into the coming season atop the Broncos' depth chart at his position, with Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker on hand to see complementary duty in the team's backfield.
