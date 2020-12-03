Lindsay (knee) will return to a limited practice Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Lindsay didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to practice Thursday aligns with the team's previously-noted optimism with regard to the running back's availability for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. Look for Friday's final injury report of the week to provide added clarity on that front.
