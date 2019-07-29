Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Returns to practice
Lindsay is participating during Monday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Lindsay sat out Saturday's practice due to a minor back issue caused by a visit with a chiropractor, and now appears back to full health. The second-year running back appears on track to reprise a key role in Denver's offense in 2019, though Royce Freeman also stands to see more usage. Lindsay is reportedly working to carve out a larger role as a pass catcher, which could serve to make up for any carries conceded to Freeman.
