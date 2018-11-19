Lindsay rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and added four receptions for 27 yards on five targets Sunday in the Broncos' 23-22 win over the Chargers.

Immediately after punter Colby Waldman completed a 12-yard pass on a fake punt to keep a drive alive early in the second quarter, Lindsay helped the Broncos maintain momentum with a 41-yard touchdown jaunt. The rookie scored again in the fourth quarter to give Denver a short-lived lead, though he didn't see any touches on the team's final drive of the afternoon, which culminated in Brandon McManus' game-winning field goal. In any event, it was yet another efficient outing for the undrafted rookie, who has averaged at least 4.5 yards per carry in all but one of his 10 outings this season. That incredible consistency on the ground in addition to his exploits as a pass catcher should continue to make Lindsay the top option in Denver's backfield committee. Lindsay once again led the way in offensive snap share, taking the field for 32 of 56 plays (57 percent) while Royce Freeman (13 snaps) -- who returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury -- and Devontae Booker (11 snaps) were both under 25 percent.