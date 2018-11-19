Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Scores twice in upset win
Lindsay rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and added four receptions for 27 yards on five targets Sunday in the Broncos' 23-22 win over the Chargers.
Immediately after punter Colby Waldman completed a 12-yard pass on a fake punt to keep a drive alive early in the second quarter, Lindsay helped the Broncos maintain momentum with a 41-yard touchdown jaunt. The rookie scored again in the fourth quarter to give Denver a short-lived lead, though he didn't see any touches on the team's final drive of the afternoon, which culminated in Brandon McManus' game-winning field goal. In any event, it was yet another efficient outing for the undrafted rookie, who has averaged at least 4.5 yards per carry in all but one of his 10 outings this season. That incredible consistency on the ground in addition to his exploits as a pass catcher should continue to make Lindsay the top option in Denver's backfield committee. Lindsay once again led the way in offensive snap share, taking the field for 32 of 56 plays (57 percent) while Royce Freeman (13 snaps) -- who returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury -- and Devontae Booker (11 snaps) were both under 25 percent.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Not guaranteed lead role in Week 11•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Contained to 3.5 yards per carry•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Expected to retain lead role•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Racks up 112 yards•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Long TD run in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...