Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Scores while leading team in rushing
Lindsay rushed 12 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and caught both of his targets for 10 yards in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Chiefs.
Lindsay made up for his early disqualification in Week 3 by leading the Broncos in rushing yards and scoring his second touchdown of the season. While his slashing running style was again on display, Lindsay showed some power by reaching in a one-yard score during the third quarter. Facing one of the league's worst defenses thus far, both he and fellow rookie Royce Freeman -- whose eight rushes for 67 yards and a score were nearly identical -- were able to take advantage, and will look to keep their tandem trucking in Week 5 versus the Jets.
