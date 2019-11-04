Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Seals win with TD
Lindsay carried the ball nine times for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.
He was far more productive than Royce Freeman (14 scrimmage yards on six touches) in this one, and Lindsay's 30-yard TD scamper in the third quarter gave the Broncos just enough cushion to hang on for the win. It's his best rushing performance since Week 5, but Lindsay's snap share will remain limited as long as the wrist injury he's been playing through restricts his ability to pass protect. He'll get a bye week to heal up before Denver heads to Minnesota in Week 11.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Logs full practice•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Limited by wrist injury•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gains 76 yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Struggles in loss•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Picks up 75 yards, scores•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Totals 147 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...