Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Seals win with TD

Lindsay carried the ball nine times for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.

He was far more productive than Royce Freeman (14 scrimmage yards on six touches) in this one, and Lindsay's 30-yard TD scamper in the third quarter gave the Broncos just enough cushion to hang on for the win. It's his best rushing performance since Week 5, but Lindsay's snap share will remain limited as long as the wrist injury he's been playing through restricts his ability to pass protect. He'll get a bye week to heal up before Denver heads to Minnesota in Week 11.