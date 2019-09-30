Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Sees limited volume

Lindsay carried the ball nine times for 53 yards in Week 4 against Denver. He also added one reception for seven yards.

Lindsay saw over half of the team's rushing attempts, but was held back as the Broncos recorded just 16 overall rushes. Even more discouraging was the fact the Lindsay was targeted just once, especially considering that Royce Freeman saw six passes go his direction. While this was the first game in which Lindsay didn't receive double-digit carries, he has averaged just 3.9 yards per rush this season and appears to be reliant on pass volume and touchdowns to maintain fantasy relevance. He'll look to bounce back in Week 5 against the Chargers.