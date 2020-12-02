Lindsay (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Per Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post, the Broncos are optimistic that Lindsay will be able to play Sunday night against the Chiefs, a game in which the team is in line to run a far more normal offense following the unique circumstances surrounding Denver's Week 12 loss to the Saints.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Injury considered minor•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Suffers knee injury Sunday•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: May see more work with new QB•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Productive in Sunday's win•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets just four touches•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Inefficient outing against Falcons•