Lindsay (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 26-year-old received the questionable tag after putting in a limited practice Friday, but coach Vic Fangio has indicated all week he believes the running back will suit up in Atlanta. Assuming he plays Sunday, Lindsay is poised to continue splitting backfield work with Melvin Gordon.
