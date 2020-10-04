Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he expects Lindsay (toe) to play in the Broncos' Week 5 game against the Patriots, Jon Heath of USA Today reports. "Phillip could've played [in Thursday's 37-28 win over the Jets]," Fangio said. "He was ready to play mentally and physically but I didn't feel comfortable playing him without any practice. He essentially hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury, and last week's practices were all walk-through type practices."

With the Broncos returning to action with a Sunday game during the upcoming week rather than having to play Thursday night, Lindsay should be able to go through a proper practice regimen. Assuming he experiences no setbacks with his sprained toe in those sessions, Lindsay will likely be cleared to make his first appearance since the Broncos' season opener. Expect him to immediately unseat Royce Freeman for top backup duties behind Melvin Gordon, with the Broncos perhaps even using the two backs in a timeshare arrangement.