Lindsay (foot) will practice in a limited fashion Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Coach Vic Fangio noted Thursday that Lindsay should be available to play Sunday against the Falcons, but there's a decent chance that the running back will be officially listed as questionable for the contest come Friday.
