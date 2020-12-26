The Broncos placed Lindsay (hip/knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
This week, Lindsay was tagged with the two body parts that have hindered his ability to play this season, and Denver now has decided to shut him down for the campaign. A restricted free agent in the offseason, the team may opt to let him walk after Melvin Gordon successfully led the backfield in his first campaign in the Mile High City. Whatever befalls Lindsay in a few months, he'll end his third year as a pro with 118 carries for 502 yards and one touchdown while gathering in seven of 14 passes for 28 more yards in 11 appearances.
