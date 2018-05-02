Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Signs with Broncos
Lindsay signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Lindsay tore it up in his senior season at Colorado University, racking up 301 rushes for 1,474 yards and 14 touchdowns, while making 23 catches for 257 yards and one score. The Broncos' backfield is wide open after cutting C.J. Anderson in April, but they still have third-year pro Devontae Booker and rookie third-round pick Royce Freeman slated to compete for the top job. Therefore, Lindsay will likely compete for the No. 3 spot with special teams upside.
