Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay (toe) wouldn't practice Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Lindsay has yet to record any activity in practice since he exited the Broncos' Week 1 loss to the Titans due to a case of turf toe. Unless he unexpectedly gains clearance to log some on-field work at the Broncos' final Week 3 practice Friday, Lindsay will likely be inactive for a second straight game Sunday against the Buccaneers.
