Lindsay will start Sunday's game in Kansas City after Royce Freeman (ankle) was ruled out, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

There won't be many hurdles in Lindsay's pursuit of touches with fellow rookie running back Freeman on the inactive list this weekend. Sure, Devontae Booker will be available as a change-of-pace option, but Lindsay will handle the bulk of the runs between the tackles and in the red zone. Through the first seven games of his career, Lindsay ranks third in the NFL with 5.8 yards per carry and has scored three touchdowns on his 90 touches.