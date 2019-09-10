Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: So-so season opener in Black Hole
Lindsay ran for 43 yards on 11 carries, while corralling four of six targets for a total of 23 receiving yards during Monday's 24-16 loss to Oakland.
Week 1 marked Lindsay's first meaningful game action since breaking his wrist in the Monday Night Football finale against these same Raiders last Christmas Eve. In the final game of the NFL's opening weekend, Lindsay was unable to match the scorching 5.4 yards per carry average he set as a Pro Bowl rookie despite facing an Oakland defense that last year ranked better than only Miami and Arizona against the run. He did, however, add value as a pass catcher by picking up four-plus receptions for the fourth time in his past 10 regular-season appearances. The upcoming Week 2 matchup does little to inspire optimism, with Lindsay and the Broncos backfield facing a Bears defense that allowed fewer than 2.2 yards per carry to Packers running backs in the season opener.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets five carries•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Grabs 19 yards in preseason debut•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets extra competition with Riddick•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Catching ability could up usage•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Ready for more targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...