Lindsay rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and added a two-yard catch during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.

A huge chunk of Lindsay's production came on a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Lindsay turned the corner on a toss play, set up an Emmanuel Sanders crack block and then followed tackle Garett Bolles on his way to pay dirt. Lindsay has been the Broncos' single best offensive weapon during their three-game winning streak following the bye. Granted, quarterback Case Keenum hasn't been lighting it up, but the Broncos have been better off running Lindsay than throwing it -- Lindsay averaging 7.9 yards per run during the three-game stretch as compared to Keenum's 6.8 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, the undrafted rookie has also accounted for five of Denver's eight offensive touchdowns since the bye. Next Sunday brings the challenge of a San Francisco run defense that has been solid this season, giving up just 4.0 yards per carry -- eighth best in the league.