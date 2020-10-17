Lindsay will act as the primary back with Melvin Gordon (illness) ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Lindsay will slide into the starting role after the Broncos chose not to have Gordon fly with the team to New England. The fact Gordon was cited for a DUI and speeding charges earlier in the week also complicates matters, though the NFL has yet to issue any sort of punishment regarding the alleged incident. Lindsay has not played since Week 1 due to a toe injury, but he's been a capable starter each of the past two years, accumulating back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.