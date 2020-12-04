Lindsay (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Lindsay got in some practice reps both Thursday and Friday, but the activity wasn't enough to clear him for Week 13 action. Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he expects Lindsay to suit up this weekend, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. If he does, Fangio is of the belief Lindsay "won't be limited much," which is a good sign that he'll continue his timeshare with Melvin Gordon. In seven games working with Gordon, Lindsay has 61 touches for 325 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.