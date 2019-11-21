Play

Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Still limited in practice

Lindsay (foot/wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Lindsay is apparently still a little banged up after handling one his larger snap shares (64 percent) in the Week 11 loss to the Vikings. The fact that he was able to fit in some on-field work in the Broncos' first two sessions of Week 12 suggests he's trending toward playing Sunday in Buffalo, but Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he carries a designation into that contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories