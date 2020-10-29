Lindsay (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Though he's officially logged back-to-back practice absences, Mike Klis of 9News Denver notes that Lindsay did non-contact individual drills Thursday, as he continues to ease his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. We'll revisit the running back's status Friday to see if he progresses to the point where he can practice, either fully or in a limited fashion.

