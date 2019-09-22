Lindsay ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and added 49 yards on four catches during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

Lindsay played big Sunday, particularly during he second drive of the third quarter. Lindsay converted a second-and-long with a 36-yard reception on a swing pass and then capped it off on fourth-and-one with a goal-line score on a play in which he was stopped at the line. Head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that Green Bay played a lot of defensive backs and essentially dared Denver to run. After Linday's game Sunday, expect Jacksonville to try to dare Denver to pass in Week 4.