Lindsay ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and added 49 yards on four catches during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

Lindsay played big Sunday, particularly during he second drive of the third quarter. Lindsay converted a second-and-long with a 36-yard reception on a swing pass and then capped it off on fourth-and-one with a goal-line score on a play in which he was stopped at the line. Head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that Green Bay played a lot of defensive backs and essentially dared Denver to run. After Linday's game Sunday, expect Jacksonville to try to dare Denver to pass in Week 4.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories