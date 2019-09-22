Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Strikes twice in win
Lindsay ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and added 49 yards on four catches during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.
Lindsay played big Sunday, particularly during he second drive of the third quarter. Lindsay converted a second-and-long with a 36-yard reception on a swing pass and then capped it off on fourth-and-one with a goal-line score on a play in which he was stopped at the line. Head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that Green Bay played a lot of defensive backs and essentially dared Denver to run. After Linday's game Sunday, expect Jacksonville to try to dare Denver to pass in Week 4.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Struggles again in Week 2•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Meager numbers in season opener•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets five carries•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Grabs 19 yards in preseason debut•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets extra competition with Riddick•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...