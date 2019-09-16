Lindsay carried the ball 13 times for 36 yards and caught four of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears.

For the second straight game, Lindsay was less effective than Royce Freeman while seeing nearly equal touches to his fellow second-year RB. Lindsay has not shown the same dynamic big-play ability he did as a rookie, and he could fall decisively behind Freeman on the depth chart if he doesn't begin to produce.