Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Struggles again in Week 2
Lindsay carried the ball 13 times for 36 yards and caught four of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears.
For the second straight game, Lindsay was less effective than Royce Freeman while seeing nearly equal touches to his fellow second-year RB. Lindsay has not shown the same dynamic big-play ability he did as a rookie, and he could fall decisively behind Freeman on the depth chart if he doesn't begin to produce.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Meager numbers in season opener•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets five carries•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Grabs 19 yards in preseason debut•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets extra competition with Riddick•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Catching ability could up usage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...