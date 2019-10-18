Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Struggles in loss
Lindsay rushed 11 times for 36 yards and secured his only target for minus-4 yards in the Broncos' 30-6 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.
Lindsay and backfield mate Royce Freeman struggled with efficiency against a Chiefs team that came into the contest having allowed the most rushing yards in the league to running backs. The second-year back had averaged between 4.7 and 7.6 yards per carry in each of his three games prior to Thursday, so his struggles were a particularly rude awakening. Lindsay also saw a two-game touchdown streak snapped, but he'll look to get back on track at the expense of the Colts in a Week 8 matchup a week from Sunday.
