Lindsay was removed from Sunday's game against the Saints with a knee injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Lindsay was set for a more visible presence with the Broncos forced to employ a run-heavy game plan due a lack of available quarterbacks and wide receiver Kendall Hinton acting as the QB on passing downs. Indeed, Lindsay took many snaps out of Wildcat formations en route to nine carries for 20 yards. While he was ruled out, he remained on the sideline, so perhaps there's a chance he'll get back on the field in an emergency.