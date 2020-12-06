Lindsay (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Lindsay thus is in line to share backfield work Sunday with Melvin Gordon, with Royce Freeman also on hand. While Lindsay's fantasy upside is hampered by his minimal involvement in Denver's passing game, the Week 13 prospects of all of the team's skill players should be brightened by the return to action of starting signal-caller Drew Lock. In last Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Saints, the team's offense was hampered by a series of events that led to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton being pressed into action as the team's QB.