Lindsay (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Lindsay, who was forced out of Denver's Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, will thus be in line split backfield work with Melvin Gordon, a context that doesn't guarantee Lindsay a great deal of volume, but does put him on the Week 8 flex radar.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Expected to play barring setback•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as questionable for Week 8•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Still not practicing•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Not practicing Wednesday•