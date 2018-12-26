Coach Vance Joseph confirmed Wednesday that Lindsay will undergo surgery to address a "serious" wrist injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Both Troy Renck of Denver 7 News and Mike Klis of 9News Denver suggest that Lindsay is looking at a 4-to-6 month recovery period. While the injury is a tough ending to Lindsay's fine rookie campaign, such a timeline implies that he'll be healthy in advance of training camp this summer, at which point he'll look to reclaim his perch atop the Broncos' running back depth chart. To close out the 2018 season Sunday against the Chargers, Denver will rely on Royce Freeman to handle the bulk of the early down work while Devontae Booker takes on a larger change-of-pace role than he previously held.