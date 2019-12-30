Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Tops 1,000 yards on year
Lindsay ran for 53 yards on 18 carries during Sunday's 16-15 win over the Raiders.
Sunday's grinding performance put Lindsay at 1,011 rushing yards on the season, making him the first undrafted runner to record back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons to start their career. The end result looks similar to his rookie campaign, but Lindsay's 4.5 yards per carry in 2019 were nearly a full yard less than 2018. He also had three 100-total-yard games in 2019 as compared to six in 2018 and scored less, 10 touchdowns in 2018 to seven in 2019. A new scheme, revolving door at quarterback and makeshift right side of the offensive line certainly didn't help matters - but the Broncos need Lindsay to rebound and be a bigger-play threat in 2020.
