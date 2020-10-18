Lindsay rushed 23 times for 101 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 18-12 win over New England.

Lindsay worked as the lead back in his return from a toe injury with Melvin Gordon sidelined by strep throat, and he responded with the sixth 100-yard rushing performance of his three-year NFL career. Royce Freeman mixed in with 30 scrimmage yards on eight carries and one reception, and Lindsay's lack of involvement in the passing game was disappointing. Still, Lindsay's rushing prowess should earn him a sizable share of Denver's backfield snaps moving forward, even if Gordon's able to return in Week 7 against the Chiefs.