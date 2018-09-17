Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Totals 111 yards in win
Lindsay rushed 14 times for 107 yards and added four yards with his lone reception in Sunday's 20-19 win over Oakland.
Lindsay did not start but out-touched all other Bronco running backs 15-11 on the day anyway. He broke a 53-yard run on the Broncos' first drive of the second quarter and began to dominate the backfield touches after that. The 24-year-old ceded goal-line work to Royce Freeman, however, and the latter took advantage by finding the end zone for a third-quarter score. The two should continue to share the load Week 3 at Baltimore.
