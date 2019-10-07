Play

Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Totals 147 scrimmage yards

Lindsay carried 15 times for 114 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chargers. He also caught four passes for an additional 33 yards in the 20-13 win.

Lindsay averaged a hefty 7.6 yards per carry as he topped 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. He capped off the opening drive with a four-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, giving him three in his last three games. Lindsay has also been a contributor as a pass-catcher, totaling at least 30 receiving yards in three of his last four. He will look to continue his recent success next Sunday at home against the Titans.

