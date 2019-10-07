Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Totals 147 scrimmage yards
Lindsay carried 15 times for 114 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chargers. He also caught four passes for an additional 33 yards in the 20-13 win.
Lindsay averaged a hefty 7.6 yards per carry as he topped 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. He capped off the opening drive with a four-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, giving him three in his last three games. Lindsay has also been a contributor as a pass-catcher, totaling at least 30 receiving yards in three of his last four. He will look to continue his recent success next Sunday at home against the Titans.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Sees limited volume•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Strikes twice in win•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Struggles again in Week 2•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Meager numbers in season opener•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets five carries•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Grabs 19 yards in preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...