Lindsay rushed four times for 18 yards and caught six of his seven targets for 48 more yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.

The Broncos were completely stifled on the ground, gaining just 60 yards on the day, so they made up for it with dump-off passes to Lindsay. As a result, the 24-year-old saw his fewest carries since Week 3 while getting a season-high seven looks through the air. The rookie now has at least 66 total yards in all but one week this season and he'll look to keep producing Week 7 at Arizona.