Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Tough sledding on ground
Lindsay rushed 14 times for 30 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of seven targets for 21 yards in the Broncos' 20-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Outside of a nifty three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Lindsay struggled to do anything on the ground against a stingy 49ers front. The rookie was coming off a pair of 100-yard efforts, so the decline in production was steep and sudden. Lindsay does have at least one rushing touchdown in four consecutive games, so he continues to reward fantasy owners even on days like Sunday when his overall production takes a hit. Lindsay will look to get his rushing yardage numbers back up to its usual levels against the Browns in a Week 15 Saturday night matchup.
