Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Lindsay (hip) will be limited in practice again but should be available for Saturday's game against the Bills, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Fangio said that both Lindsay and Melvin Gordon (shoulder) should be fine for Saturday, so it looks like the Broncos' usual backfield split will be deployed. Lindsay has handled more than 10 carries in three of the last four weeks, though he has yet to score or surpass 30 yards on the ground in that span.