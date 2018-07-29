Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Turning heads early

Veteran linebacker Brandon Marshall was struck by Lindsay's "sauce" early in camp, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports

Lindsay wasn't even invited to the NFL Combine, but had a prolific career at Colorado. The Broncos invested in a pair of big backs, Royce Freeman and David Williams, in the draft and have Devontae Booker returning, but there are no set roles at the moment. Lindsay might not have the size to be an every-down back in the NFL, but his shiftiness and receiving ability could create matchup issues for linebackers in the passing game.

