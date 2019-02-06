Lindsay (wrist) is still sporting a hard cast on his right arm and declined to comment Wednesday regarding his potential availability for OTAs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The rehab timeline was estimated at 3-to-4 months when the undrafted rookie sensation landed on injured reserve and had surgery after Week 16. His continued use of a hard cast doesn't mean he's behind schedule, but it suggests his weightlifting will be limited during the offseason. In any case, Lindsay should regain his health long before training camp, and perhaps even for OTAs or minicamp this spring. A wrist injury is far less concerning than any type of lower-body issue would be.