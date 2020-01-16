Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Undergoes wrist procedure
Lindsay recently underwent a cleanup procedure on his right wrist, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Per the report, the running back's recovery time is slated to be "minimal" and "should barely impact" his offseason training. Renck notes that Lindsay, who at times was in discomfort this past season, underwent an extensive procedure on his wrist last year and his latest procedure should take much less time to bounce back from. With that in mind, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic indicates that Lindsay is expected to be fine for the Broncos' OTAs.
