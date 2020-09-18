Coach Vic Fangio said in an appearance on KOA NewsRadio that Lindsay (toe) probably won't play Sunday at Pittsburgh.

The 26-year-old was a non-participant at the first two practices of the week, and his outlook apparently hasn't improved much coming into Friday. Lindsay suffered the toe sprain during the season-opening loss to the Titans, and it appears he'll be forced to miss some time. Denver's official injury report will be released later in the day should shed further light on his status heading into the weekend.