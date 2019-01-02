Lindsay finished his rookie campaign with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on 192 carries and another 241 yards and a touchdown on 35 catches.

In a season with few bright spots for the Broncos, the local undrafted rookie easily stole the show. The first offensive undrafted rookie ever to be selected for a Pro Bowl, Lindsay finished 2018 third in the league in yards per carry at 5.4 despite his average dropping considerably following the Week 13 injury to Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), which allowed defenses to stack the box. Heading into Week 14, Lindsay was averaging a whopping 6.1 yards per carry. He figures to be the cornerstone of the Broncos offense in 2019 with improvements in the passing game and possible addition of Gary Kubiak and his outside-zone attack to the coaching staff both potentially adding to his already considerable value.