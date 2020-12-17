Coach Vic Fangio said that both Lindsay (hip) and Melvin Gordon (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bills, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Though the status of both backs should be monitored as Saturday's 4:30 ET kickoff approaches, Mike Klis of 9News Denver previously relayed via Fangio that that the duo should be fine by game time. If that's indeed the case, Lindsay (who carried 11 times in Week 14) Gordon (who notched 13 carries) should continue to work in a fairly even time-share this weekend.