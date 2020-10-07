Lindsay (toe) practiced fully Wednesday and is slated to play Sunday versus the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

While Lindsay was sidelined for three games, Melvin Gordon played well, recording 240 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. According to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, the Broncos plan to use both backs Sunday, including plays where both Gordon and Lindsay are on the field at the same time. That may mean Lindsay will line up in the slot or out wide, as the Broncos are lacking wideout depth with both Courtland Sutton (torn ACL) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) sidelined. Regardless of how it plays out, it's encouraging that coach Vic Fangio has a game plan to utilize both weapons Sunday.