Lindsay (hip/knee) won't play Sunday against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
With Lindsay having been ruled out, added Week 16 carries are available for Melvin Gordon, with Royce Freeman (hip/questionable) a candidate for change-of-pace duty, assuming he's active for Sunday's contest.
